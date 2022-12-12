(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s unemployment trust fund appears to be improving, according to a research analyst from the state’s leading business organization.
Federal data shows the fund has $758.9 million in its account. However, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said the state “likely still has a way to go” to hit the federal government’s minimum standards for solvency.
Still, its current position means Kentucky businesses have avoided a $128 million increase in payments to the fund. That hike would have forced the companies that pay into the fund to pay an extra $75 per employee.
At the beginning of the year, the trust fund had $338.2 million, which was less than a quarter of the amount needed to be considered solvent. The General Assembly voted earlier this year to allocate a portion of the state’s federal COVID-19 relief funds to bolster the state’s trust fund. This move helped keep employer contributions from rising.
Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research Executive Director Charles Aull said reaching solvency will require companies to make “consistent” payments into the trust fund.
“In addition, broader reforms to benefits from House Bill 4 passed in the 2022 session will go a long way in helping to keep costs under control by more efficiently supporting re-employment among claimants,” he said. “These two factors together will help ensure Kentucky has a strong and sustainable trust fund that is ready to support workers during economic downturns while keeping costs competitive for employers.”
HB4 reduced the number of weeks filers could receive benefits. Previously, recipients could draw for 26 weeks, but now the amount of time is indexed with the state’s unemployment rate. The maximum amount of 24 weeks would only be allowed if the average unemployment rate was more than 10%.
Filers would only get 12 weeks if the rate was 4.5% or lower.
The chamber noted while Kentucky’s average employer unemployment contribution was 25% lower than the national average of $295, it was still higher than rates paid by businesses in Indiana and Tennessee.
“Maintaining competitive UI tax rates is important to the state’s broader economic competitiveness,” Aull said. “A company’s UI tax burden is one of numerous factors that shape employer location or investment decisions and contributes to the broader cost of doing business in a state.”