(The Center Square) – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball says the state violated the U.S. Constitution when it used taxpayer money to monitor church services following Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 orders in the spring.
Ball will present findings of her investigation into what she calls questionable executive orders from Beshear during the pandemic to the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary on Thursday.
“Protecting our Commonwealth and its great citizens need not be done at the expense of the First Amendment,” Ball said. “It is possible to protect the Commonwealth while respecting, and adhering to, a principle upon which this country was founded. My office requested information from a number of health departments around the Commonwealth, and received responses from several departments, as well as the Kentucky State Police.”
Ball said the investigation uncovered numerous instances of law enforcement being used to monitor or shut down faith-based services and selective and targeted enforcement of mass gathering restrictions.
She also said the investigation showed leaders made derogatory or confrontational comments about religious exercise.
“The actions taken at a local level seem to be directly correlated to the decision made, and the tone set, by the governor’s administration in Frankfort, which itself has too often used daily briefings and press releases as opportunities to disparage or threaten any person or institution that questions the legality and appropriateness of the administration’s orders,” Ball said.
She said her testimony will give lawmakers, and the public, an opportunity to see how taxpayer dollars have been spent to enforce what she called arbitrary government orders.
“As treasurer, my job is to ensure all payments from the Commonwealth of Kentucky are constitutional. This isn’t personal. This isn’t political. I won’t be intimidated,” Ball said in a Tweet on Tuesday.