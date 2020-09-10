(The center Square) – The Kentucky Association for Economic Development is partnering with the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky at the University of Kentucky to bring resources to business owners as they recover and rebound from the coronavirus restrictions.
In Phase One of the Kentucky Economic Recovery and Resilience Project, which launched in August, business and marketing intelligence will be provided to all Kentucky businesses. These online platforms, SizeUp Kentucky and Gazelle.AI, allow business owners to access market research and perform competitive analysis at no cost.
"The free access to SizeUp allows smaller and medium-size businesses the same access to marketing intelligence that larger businesses pay for," Alison Davis, executive director of Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, told The Center Square. "One issue that many small businesses are currently experiencing is delays or breakdowns in their supply chain. Through SizeUp data, businesses can quickly locate alternative suppliers that are closer to their business."
The Gazelle artificial intelligence-powered business growth platform with FDI365 allows economic developers to target businesses with high growth, provide individualized support and target specific businesses for relocation or expansion.
“The Kentucky Economic Recovery and Resilience Project is an enhancement of our strategic capacity to enrich economies across our Commonwealth,” Matt Tackett, president and CEO of Kentucky Association for Economic Development, said according to University of Kentucky News. “We expect this project to aid in the creation and retention of Kentucky jobs, and to ultimately better prepare our Commonwealth for success in a global marketplace.”
