(The Center Square) – Members of the Kentucky General Assembly are likely to reject two contracts between the University of Louisville and California-based companies because of a policy California officials enacted after Kentucky lawmakers passed a religious rights law four years ago.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the General Assembly’s Government Contract Review Committee pulled the contracts from a vote at its May 11 meeting in Frankfort. Lawmakers told school officials the contracts would be brought up during its June 10 meeting, giving them time to seek other businesses.
State Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, said he hoped the contracts would be canceled.
“We don’t want California trying to replace our values with theirs,” said Meredith, who chairs the committee.
The contracts are with Korn Ferry International and SP&A Executive Search. Their combined value exceeds $625,000.
The lawmakers likely action comes after California officials said they would not allow public funds to pay for travel to Kentucky and other states that passed laws deemed discriminatory to the LGBTQ community.
The Kentucky law in particular was one signed by Gov. Matt Bevin in 2017 that supporters said protected students of their religious and political views. However, opponents said the law gives student groups the right to exclude students based on their sexual orientation.
John Karman, executive director of communications for UofL, told The Center Square that no decision had been made on the contracts.