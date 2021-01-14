(The Center Square) – More than 40,000 Kentuckians will be eligible for a one-time unemployment relief payment the state plans to administer.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the $48 million plan Tuesday, and the money will come from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide the one-time supplemental payments to claimants.
“For those who were able to file a claim, we want to help these people until we can get to their claims,” Beshear said. “And we want to help the people who were working regular, full-time jobs before this crisis but still didn’t make enough to qualify for Lost Wages Assistance when they lost their jobs.”
Additional $400 payments will go to anyone who would otherwise have qualified for 2020 FEMA Lost Wages Assistance but their weekly benefit amount was below $100. Also, it’s available to those who had a claim in November and December with a weekly benefit amount of less than $176.
The state estimates 25,000 people will be eligible for that payment.
Also, a one-time $1,000 payment will go to claimants under any Office of Unemployment Insurance program between March 4 and Oct. 31, 2020, with verified identities and no indication of fraud, but those claims were not settled and paid.
About 16,500 Kentuckians should qualify for that payment, according to the state.
Kentucky’s unemployment rate fell in November to 5.6%, more than 1% lower than the national average. At its highest, the state’s jobless rate was 16.6% in April, and was its lowest in June at 4.4%.