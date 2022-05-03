(The Center Square) – A study released by the National Education Association revealed Kentucky teachers continue to fall behind most of their peers in terms of salary.
Educators in the Bluegrass State made an average of $54,139 in the 2020-21 school year. That ranked 36th out of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
The average pay rose just $242 – or less than a half of 1% – from the 2019-20 school year. Only eight states reported either smaller increases or saw decreases in salaries.
The $53,907 Kentucky teachers made in the 19-20 was 35th best.
The report was released last week by the organization representing more than 3 million teachers in public education systems. It came out about a month after lawmakers in the Kentucky General Assembly passed a budget that gave state workers raises but left the decision to increase salaries for teachers to the local school districts.
The teacher pay raise issue was one of several disagreements between the Republican-led legislature and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear during the session. Beshear wanted to give all school employees a minimum 5% increase in his budget proposal.
In a statement to The Center Square, the KY120 United-AFT Organizing Team said the report was not a surprise. The group was created four years ago in partnership with the American Federation of Teachers to support the state’s public school system and state employees.
“We aren’t surprised that Kentucky has dropped in the rankings of teacher pay, and we weren’t shocked when the GOP majority party decided to exclude public school employees from mandatory raises in this budget,” the organization said. “It’s clear the Kentucky GOP hates public education.”
When they passed the budget at the end of March, Republicans said their spending plan included record funding levels for education. Each district will receive $4,100 per student in base funding for the 2022-23 school year and $4,200 per student in the next year. The budget also fully funded the teachers’ pension plan.
“Kentucky’s students were at the front of our minds in this budget, and we funded their education in ways I haven’t seen in my two decades here,” Senate Appropriations and Revenue Chairman Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, said after the legislature approved the budget.
With teacher raises now left to the school districts, KY120 United-AFT said it has started to contact school boards across the state and urged board members to give teachers raises.
“It’s a 14-year tradition: teachers have not seen a meaningful, state-mandated salary increase since 2008, and when adjusted for inflation, the average salary for Kentucky’s classroom teachers has fallen nearly five thousand dollars over the last fourteen years,” the letter states.
In some parts of the state, the teacher pay disparity is around $10,000, the group said in the letter.
Kentucky teachers still make more than some of their neighboring peers at its current rate. Indiana and Tennessee, for example, remain in the bottom 10 when it comes to teacher pay.
But Indiana educators saw their average pay jump by more than 2.5% to $53,072 in the last school year. In Tennessee, teachers saw their pay jump almost 2% to $52,871.
Across the country, the average salary last year was $65,293, and the average increase was 1.75%.
The NEA report found that New York teachers were paid the most, with an average salary of $90,222. The lowest average salary was in Mississippi, where teachers average $46,862 – barely half of what their New York colleagues make.