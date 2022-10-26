(The Center Square) – For the second straight year, Kentucky has come in at No. 18 on the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. However, the public policy nonprofit group did praise the state for enacting tax reforms earlier this year.
The organization released its 2023 rankings on Tuesday.
The index analyzes how well each state and the District of Columbia structure tax systems. It’s designed to help lawmakers, business leaders and taxpayers better understand their tax codes and how they may be able to improve upon them.
Kentucky’s worst score was for its unemployment insurance tax, which was ranked 48th nationally. Its best score was for its 6% sales tax, which ranked 14th. Of the six factors, Kentucky ranked no worse than 18th in four.
It marks the fifth straight year the Bluegrass State has been in the Top 20. In the five years before, Kentucky never rated higher than 34th nationally. But according to the Tax Foundation, Kentucky may rise in the rankings next year and beyond.
Earlier this year, the state’s General Assembly passed House Bill 8. That tax reform package established a plan allowing the state to reduce its 5% personal income tax by 0.5 percentage points if certain general fund revenue criteria were met. Already, the 2023 tax rate will be 4.5%.
“The use of these triggers could theoretically lead to the phaseout of the individual income tax in its entirety,” the report noted. “However, even absent the elimination of the tax, rate reductions will bolster Kentucky’s score in future years.”
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, which has partnered with the Tax Foundation to promote changes in the state’s tax system, said that while HB8 was helpful, the state is not alone in implementing reforms.
“Competition for workers, businesses, and new economic opportunities has rarely been more intense than it is today,” said Charles Aull, who serves as the executive director for the chamber’s Center for Policy and Research. “While Kentucky has been actively reforming its tax code to facilitate growth, so too have other states, including key competitor states like Indiana, North Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee. In future rankings – after state reforms from 2021 and 2022 have gone into effect – there is a good chance that Kentucky’s tax competitiveness among the states will change.”
Among neighboring states, Indiana came in ninth, with Missouri ranking 11th and Tennessee 14th. West Virginia finished at 20th, Virginia 26th, Illinois 36th and Ohio 37th.
Wyoming was the Tax Foundation’s top state in the 2023 rankings. New Jersey finished last.