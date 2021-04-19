(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear two cases simultaneously that deal with orders Gov. Andy Beshear has issued related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision comes after a judge in Scott County earlier this month granted a temporary injunction against the governor that prohibited him from enacting any new COVID-19 orders against Goodwood Brewing Company, Trindy’s and Dundee Tavern.
Beshear immediately appealed that decision to the Court of Appeals, which then recommended the case to the state’s top court. The court though did put a stay on the Scott County injunction.
Oral arguments before the seven justices is scheduled for June 10.
In November, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of Beshear when businesses challenged orders he put in place as part of the state’s response to the pandemic.
However, since then, the General Assembly has met and passed a series of laws that are designed to put time limits on the governor’s orders and give businesses greater flexibility.
Beshear, though, has challenged those laws - passed over his veto - in court. So far, a judge in Franklin County has issued a temporary injunction for the governor to keep those laws from being enforced and some of his orders from ending.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, though, is appealing that injunction. Cameron is a Republican, and the Republicans also hold majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.
Beshear is a Democrat.
Oliver Dunford, an attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation which is representing the three businesses, said in a statement that the businesses believe Beshear’s executive orders are no longer legal since the legislature has taken action.
“We’re excited to present our clients’ case to the Kentucky Supreme Court,” he said. “We hope the court will agree with our simple proposition that the governor—like everyone else in the Commonwealth must follow the laws.”