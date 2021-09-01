(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s business community and other employers scored a victory in a state Supreme Court ruling that upheld a 2018 law reforming workers’ compensation benefits.
The decision combined two similar cases, and the state’s justices upheld the legislation that ends workers’ compensation income when the beneficiary either turns 70 years old or when four years have passed from the time a worker was injured or last exposed.
The seven justices ruled unanimously in part, with one member partially opposing because a party to the case was initially left off one of the filings.
The cases involved Cheryl Cates, who was 66 when she was injured while working for Kroger in 2015, and Ronnie Bean, who was 68 when he was injured on a job for Collier Electrical Service in 2014.
Both cases were adjudicated after the 2018 law took effect. Among their arguments was the age 70 cutoff discriminated against a worker’s age.
In 2017, the court found the state’s 1996 workers’ comp law unconstitutional since it terminated payments when the worker qualified for traditional Social Security benefits or two years after their injury or last exposure. Justices said the law was arbitrary since the termination date was contingent on when the worker earned “old-age” Social Security benefits. It also discriminated against those who cannot collect Social Security, like Kentucky public school teachers.
However, in the 2017 case - Parker vs. Webster County Coal LLC - the justices still upheld the precedent for treating older workers differently because of “legitimate government interests” to avoid duplicating benefits. That, the court ruled, saves money for the workers’ compensation system.
After the 2017 ruling, a consortium of public and private-sector organizations, including the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky League of Cities, the Kentucky Professional Firefighters Association and major employers including Ford and UPS, lobbied the General Assembly to make the necessary changes.
That led to House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, passing and being signed into law by then-Gov. Matt Bevin.
The court ruled last week that the 2018 law removed the “fatal flaw” by switching to a set age rather than attaining a milestone not every worker can achieve.
Koenig, who serves as the chairman of the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee, told The Center Square he was happy to have the case completed and the law upheld.
“The law has been successful in lowering rates 25 percent through common-sense measures used in other states,” he said.
The workers also argued they had a right to file for claims and those claims would take effect upon the time of their injury. While the court agreed the workers had a right to due process, the court said the awards would take effect when they were adjudicated because that’s how legislators wrote the new law.
“Cates and Bean do not have a vested right to certain benefits until the amount and duration issues have been fully ascertained through litigation,” wrote Chief Justice John Minton. “Because their claims are being litigated and the statute has been declared retroactive, the 2018 version of (the workers’ compensation law) applies to them.”
Minton’s opinion also said Bean’s case should be decided even though his appeal failed to name the state’s attorney general in the suit. The attorney general, the chief justice said, was a party on the case in the court of appeals and still received notice of the case, which is why it was considered for its constitutional merits rather than being summarily dismissed.
Minton did add that those coming before the court should be more careful as such failure can be fatal in other cases.
Justice Christopher Shea Nickell took exception to that finding and said, policy arguments aside, Bean’s case should have been dismissed for that reason.
“Today’s decision will either be seen as a result-oriented outlier or it will change the landscape of appellate practice,” Nickell wrote. “And not for the better. Before today, the rule was clear and its application all but certain.”