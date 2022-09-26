(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry, Jr., announced his sudden resignation Monday.
The Morgantown Republican had been in the Senate since 2015, but his public service resume spanned nearly 50 years, dating back to being elected as mayor of Beaver Dam, a Western Kentucky town, in 1970.
Embry previously announced he would not seek re-election this year due to an ongoing cancer diagnosis. However, he remained active during this year’s session, thanks to his wife helping him juggle trips to Frankfort between treatment sessions.
“C.B. Embry is the epitome of a committed public servant who traveled back and forth to Frankfort, scheduling his treatments around our floor and committee activity,” Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said in a statement. “He remained faithful to the office he was elected to and exercised the duties in which he dedicated his life. It has been an honor to serve in the Senate with such a dedicated person.”
Before joining the Senate, Embry served 12 years in the state House.
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said it was an honor to serve with Embry in the General Assembly.
“C.B. is the very definition of a servant leader, guided by his faith to be an indomitable advocate for the people of his district,” Osborne said. “That same faith has made him an inspiration as his commitment to family and service has not waivered during this long and arduous battle with cancer. I wish he and Wanda the very best and the comfort of knowing that they are both leaving here after a job well done.”
Embry also was elected as Ohio County’s judge-executive in 1982, an office he held for eight years.
Embry previously served as general manager for Embry Newspapers and owned a shopping center in Beaver Dam for more than 20 years.
“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the good of the people of District 6,” Embry said in his resignation letter. “During my time in the Senate, I can truly say that I and my colleagues worked each day to make Kentucky an even greater state. I will miss my colleagues and staff in the Kentucky Senate and will cherish the long-lasting friendships.”
Lawmakers reassigned Embry’s district from Western Kentucky to Oldham, Trimble and parts of Jefferson counties after the 2020 Census. That seat is up for election this year. Republican Lindsey Tichenor is on the ballot. She’s expected to face Brian Easley, a Democrat planning a write-in campaign.