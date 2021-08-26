In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, state Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt, speaks with reporters at the Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast in Louisville, Ky. Goforth, a former gubernatorial candidate facing criminal charges for allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute, resigned from the legislature on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Goforth faces strangulation and assault charges stemming from the 2020 domestic dispute in which he allegedly choked a woman with an ethernet cable and tried to “hog tie” her.