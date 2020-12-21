(The Center Square) - A Kentucky lawmaker wants to see the state compensate small businesses that lose income or face additional costs resulting from an emergency order.
State Rep. Mark Hart, R-Falmouth, pre-filed a bill earlier this month that would let business owners recoup losses if they’re able to prove those stemmed from a state-forced closure. They would have up to a year to file their claim.
Hart’s bill is one of several that have been filed by Republicans, who hold supermajorities in both the state House and Senate in response to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he decided to propose the legislation after hearing from several constituents who were affected by orders to close or restrict nonessential businesses.
“If it’s the government’s fault that your business is going bankrupt then the government should compensate that business for its losses,” he said.
That doesn’t necessarily mean businesses would have the right to sue. He believes affected businesses could apply for compensation or relief similar to how workers file for unemployment.
Hart said he believes small businesses have been unfairly impugned during the crisis, while large employers like Toyota and Amazon did not face similar restrictions or orders.
“Not one of them was mandated by the governor to shut down… no major corporation was threatened with jail time if they didn’t follow the governor’s order,” said Hart, who added that the owner of a small café in a neighboring county faces criminal charges for defying Beshear’s indoor dining ban, which ran from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13.
Due to the number of bills that have been filed and the limited time available during the 30-day session that starts on Jan. 5, Hart said he realizes the chances his bill passes are long. However, he thinks it’s possible language from his bill could potentially be included in another COVID-bill.