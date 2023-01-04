(The Center Square) – Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday to begin the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said he expects a busy first week for the state House of Representatives.
Osborne told reporters House leaders anticipate passing three bills by Friday. House Bill 1, sponsored by state Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, would officially reduce Kentucky’s personal income tax to 4.5% from 5% for this year, and it would also cut the rate to 4% in 2024.
House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, would cover the cost overages for a veterans’ nursing home in Bowling Green. The third, House Bill 11, would reallocate money lawmakers appropriated for electric vehicle charging stations to cover the additional costs of the nursing home.
Passing those bills this week would allow the state Senate to take them up immediately when lawmakers return to finish the 30-day session in mid-February.
The state needs more than $16.6 million to cover the nursing home due to construction bids exceeding the initial $30 million estimate for the 60-bed facility. Osborne said the money is available from funds allocated to the Transportation Cabinet last year for the charging stations because the state has since learned the matching money for federal grants did not have to be available immediately.
Osborne added he sees this 30-day session reverting back to what the lawmakers’ original intent was when it pushed for annual sessions instead of meeting every other year. In recent years, Republicans, who easily control both chambers, have pushed major legislation through the short sessions.
Before Kentucky voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2000, the General Assembly, aside from special called sessions, only met for 60 days in even-numbered years. Osborne said the amendment's intent was not to take up major issues during the short sessions.
“We’ve had an incredibly aggressive agenda since 2017,” the speaker said, citing the year the GOP took over the state House and ended a divided legislature. “And I do think it’s incumbent upon us to pump the brakes a little bit and tweak some things where they need to be tweaked.”
Two years ago, the legislature passed bills that targeted a governor’s emergency powers. That was in response to steps Gov. Andy Beshear took during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear challenged those laws, and later in 2021, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the General Assembly, as the policy-making body, had the right to control the length of states of emergency, end orders issued by Beshear during the pandemic and enact new safety guidelines.
The state’s top court handed lawmakers another victory late last week when it also ruled that they had “legislative immunity,” which shields them from lawsuits seeking court-issued judgments filed by the executive branch challenging the constitutionality of laws they pass.