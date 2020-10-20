(The Center Square) – Small-town life leaves a little to be desired in Kentucky compared to the rest of the country, at least according to a recent report.
More Kentucky cities ranked below the 50-percentile mark than above it, according to the personal finance website WalletHub, which Tuesday released its report on the best small cities in America.
Independence, Kentucky, came in as the state’s highest-ranking small town, ranked 102nd overall in the 92-percentile range. The next highest Bluegrass State small town was Jeffersontown, finishing in the 66th percentile, followed by Elizabethtown in the 64-percentile range.
Nicholsville, Henderson, Richmond and Paducah all ranked in the bottom half of U.S cities.
WalletHub compared more than 1,200 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, using 43 key indicators of livability. The indicators included metrics such as housing costs, school-system quality, restaurants per capita and COVID-19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents.
Sammanish, Washington, ranked as the nation’s best small town, followed by Lexington, Massachusetts. Carmel, Indiana was third, followed by Needham, Massachusetts, and Sugar Land, Texas.
In all, four Massachusetts and three Texas and Indiana cities made the top 20, while two Ohio cities and two in the state of Washington also made the list.
Southlake, Texas, ranked the highest in median annual household income at $230,700, and Oswego, Illinois, had the lowest share of people living in poverty at 1.2%.