(The Center Square) – Despite two weeks of good results, Kentucky continues to rank near the bottom of states where unemployment claims are recovering the quickest, according to a new report released Thursday.
For the past two weeks, Kentucky has ranked ninth in the nation in terms of unemployment claims recovery but still ranks 45th since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.
According to the report, Kentucky has a 139.29% increase in unemployment claims compared to the same week a year ago. Those claims have fallen a little less than 1% since the beginning of 2020, but unemployment claims have risen 1542.88% since the start of the crisis.
Overall, the report shows continued progress toward unemployment recovery.
“The U.S. is still grappling with a fall surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, and different states have reopened at different rates. Some states have paused their reopening plans or have even reversed course and issued new restrictions,” the report said. “Despite that, new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on Oct. 19, which shows that we’re making progress toward recovery.”
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced new recommendations for red zone counties as case numbers continue to rise. However, he didn't establish any new orders. Instead, Beshear asked communities and Kentuckians to follow the recommendations.
“It takes an entire community to protect the most vulnerable, to keep our schools open and to keep our economy running,” Beshear said. “What we need to see is that when a county hits red, everybody comes together in a coordinated effort.”
Oregon remained the state with the quickest unemployment recovery, both last week and overall since the crisis. Overall nationally, Connecticut ranked second, followed by New Jersey, Iowa and Pennsylvania.