(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Senate on Friday passed a bill that would bar a popular social media app from being installed or used on most state-owned or operated devices.
After a 31-0 vote, Senate Bill 20 now heads to the House for consideration. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, would prohibit TikTok on cell phones, computers or other devices that can connect to the internet that are considered the property of the state’s executive or legislative offices.
More than 1 billion people in more than 150 countries use TikTok, and Wallaroo Media reports the app, which allows users to post and watch short-form videos online, has been downloaded more than 210 million times in the U.S. There are currently more than 138 million active users of the app in the U.S.
The concern is TikTok is developed by ByteDance Ltd., a Chinese-based company.
Speaking on the Senate floor Friday, Mills said that federal officials consider the app a threat to national security.
“Most Chinese companies are connected, directed or partially owned by the Chinese government,” he said. “It has been reported by multiple news sources and confirmed that TikTok mines huge amounts of private data, which the Chinese government - a foreign adversary of the United States - would have access to.”
Mills introduced his bill last month at the beginning of the General Assembly’s session. The Kentucky Personnel Cabinet also updated its employee handbook last month to include a ban on the social media site, as did the Legislative Research Commission.
The senator added that passing a law would ensure the bans remain in effect.
“We need to protect the data that exists on state government devices, and one very practical way of doing this is to remove a known data-mining app,” he added.
The Senate passed a version of the bill amended by the Senate State and Local Government Committee earlier in the week. The current version allows the state’s judicial branch to decide on its own if it wants to implement any restrictions.
The state’s employee handbook noted the only exception to its TikTok ban was for any “law enforcement purpose.”
Kentucky is not the only government looking to ban the popular social media app. More than half of the U.S. states have implemented restrictions on government-owned or operated devices, and late last year, Congress approved a similar ban on federal devices.