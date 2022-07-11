(The Center Square) – After the state of Kentucky posted a record $1.1 billion budget surplus last year, officials reported Monday the surplus for the 2021-22 fiscal year was the second-highest ever.
According to Budget Director John Hicks, general fund revenues for the 21-22 fiscal year, which ended last month, grew to $14.7 billion and exceeded the state’s forecast by $945.4 million.
The 14.6% growth rate from the previous year is Kentucky’s highest in 31 years.
The actual amount that’s in the state’s rainy day fund won’t be known for certain until later this month, but Gov. Andy Beshear said the reserves are expected to approach $2.7 billion. When he took office in 2019, the rainy day fund contained just $129 million.
“My administration has now delivered the highest and second-highest revenue surpluses in the history of Kentucky, thanks to strong fiscal management and a hot, record-breaking economy,” he said.
Kentucky reported strong increases in several revenue streams. Business taxes, which include both corporate income and limited liability taxes, rose by 34.4%, or $303.8 million, to $1.19 billion.
The state reported personal income tax receipts of $6.05 billion. That’s a record increase of $903.8 million, and the 17.6% growth rate was the highest the state’s recorded in 30 years. Hicks, in a statement, said the personal income tax gains were the “most impressive” to him.
The 21-22 figure represents “the highest growth in the recorded history of Kentucky during a fiscal year where the income tax did not experience a rate increase,” Hicks said.
State officials also noted sales tax receipts increased by nearly $502 million, or 11%, to $5.06 billion. That’s after they grew by 12% in the 20-21 fiscal year. Revenues grew in each quarter, and officials said that indicated Kentucky’s “sustained purchasing power” since last year’s growth occurred after federal pandemic-relief stimulus checks ended.
The state even benefited from the spike in energy prices toward the end of the fiscal year as coal severance taxes grew by 26%, or $70.7 million, last year. The last two quarters of the fiscal year saw collections rise by 40.4% and 55.4%, respectively.
Of Kentucky’s major revenue streams, the cigarette tax was the only one to see a drop from the previous fiscal year. Collections fell by $25.5 million, or 7.3%, from 20-21 to $324.5 million last year.