(The Center Square) – Kentucky officials Thursday called on the federal government to waive a regulation that requires Louisville-area gas stations to carry gasoline featuring a costly additive.
Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters during his weekly briefing he sent a letter Thursday to Environmental Protection Agency leaders asking for a temporary suspension of the reformulated gas mandate.
RFG is a blend of gas designed to burn cleaner than normal gasoline. The EPA requires gas stations in Louisville and parts of Oldham and Bullitt counties to carry the gas in their pumps during the summer driving season, which started June 1.
Beshear said RFG fuels cost up to 30 cents more per gallon than gas without the additive.
“The people who live and work in the Louisville area shouldn’t have to shoulder this additional burden during what is already such a challenging time,” he said.
Once again Thursday, Kentucky hit a record high for the price of a gallon of gas. According to AAA, the average price was $4.793 in the state. However, in Louisville, the average price was $4.983, slightly higher than the national average of $4.97.
Beshear’s announcement came after state House Republican lawmakers held a press conference Thursday morning in Louisville urging him to act. The governor said he was unaware of that when he sent the letter earlier in the day.
The letter asks for a 20-day waiver, but the governor said his staff is looking to see if a longer suspension is possible.
Kentucky voluntarily entered the RFG program in 1995. Since then, it’s become an issue for many lawmakers and Louisville business leaders, citing the additional cost it imposes on drivers.
Initially, the Louisville area and the Cincinnati suburbs in Northern Kentucky were part of the RFG program. Northern Kentucky, specifically Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties, were waived from the program four years ago.
State Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, said that since RFG took effect, cars have become more fuel effective. In addition, the Louisville area has taken other steps to improve its air quality. However, he said the EPA continues to move the goalposts and make it harder for communities to shed the mandate.
“This is a tax that people in my district and most districts around here are tired of paying,” he said. “Because it’s been proven time and time again that the pollution levels have dropped.”