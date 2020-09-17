(The Center Square) – The state gave Kentucky public schools some flexibility when it comes to transporting students to and from school when it shared its guidelines with lawmakers during a committee hearing.
The guidelines come a month after educators testified before the Joint Committee on Education asking for clearer guidelines, more autonomy and more flexibility when it comes to reopening schools.
“We are encouraging districts to use a good faith effort to use that social distancing where it is feasible and practical to do so,” Robin Kinney, associate commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education, said.
Kinney, who made the presentation to lawmakers, said the department worked with the Kentucky Department of Health and used CDC guidelines when establishing its guidelines.
“It will really be a district decision.” Kinney said
KDE took into consideration district size and finances and believes one child per seat every other seat is the ideal situation, but Kinney said other options can be used if keeping bus capacity low is challenging for districts.
She said students could wear masks, have temperatures checked before boarding the bus and use hand sanitizer. Schools are also encouraged to load buses from back to front, if possible and clean buses between trips.
The state recommends assigned seating in the event a child tests positive for COVID-19 and contract tracing is needed, Kinney said.
“I just appreciate the flexibility in this and recognizing every school system is different and we have unique challenges,” State Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, said.
State Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, worried about how struggling school districts can implement the guidelines. Kinney said CARES Act funds the districts receive can be used to offset costs.