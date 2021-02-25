(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s junior U.S. senator filed a bill Wednesday that would allow private industry workers in some sectors to opt out of joining a labor union.
Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said his bill, called “The National Right to Work Act,” would cover workers in such industries as airlines and railroads, who face termination if they do not pay union dues. He noted Kentucky as well as 26 other states have passed similar laws.
Right-to-work laws allow workers in a union shop to choose not to pay dues to the labor organization.
“It's time for the federal government to follow their lead,” he said. “It's time to put bargaining power back where it belongs in the hands of American workers.”
In a video statement, Paul cited a survey shared by the National Right to Work Committee indicating that more than 80% of Americans believe workers should have the freedom to join a union but no one should be forced to belong to one.
“As a condition of employment, the (U.S.) Supreme Court has already ruled that government employees have the right to work under federal law,” Paul said. “My bill makes sure that employees have private businesses, airlines (and) railroads will get the same protections.”
Lawsuits have been filed in such states as New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania for public sector employees who have resigned from their union but still had dues removed from their paycheck.
This marks the fifth time since 2013 Paul has filed a right-to-work bill. Similar legislation was also filed by U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
“As the national economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 crisis,” National Right to Work Committee President Mark Mix said in a statement. “Right to Work represents a simple, pro-growth policy that also enjoys overwhelming public support.”
While Paul states his bill already has 15 cosponsors, it faces an uphill challenge in a Democratic-led U.S. Senate.
At the same time, Democrats have filed a bill, called the “PRO Act,” which right-to-work advocates claim would undermine what legislatures in 27 states have already passed.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in a statement earlier this month that labor unions have historically been proven to be the most successful way people can join the middle class.
“The PRO Act helps workers to better organize and bargain for fair wages and benefits – and restores a measure of balance to our economy, which is now wildly tilted to favor big business and special interests’ profits,” Schumer said.