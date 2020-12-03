(The Center Square) - Southeastern Kentucky has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic both health wise and economically. On Thursday, the state’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet reported October unemployment numbers at the county level, and the 12 highest rates came from the mountain region.
Magoffin County’s unemployment rate in October was 16.7%, up from 9.6% in October 2019. Harlan County was next at 13.9%, with Letcher County and Martin County at 12.1% and 12%, respectively.
The dozen counties that had rates of at least 10.3% were contiguous counties in the southeastern corner. Like most of the state, those 12 counties are also in the state’s red zone, the most severe category for the spread of the coronavirus.
In all, 115 of the state’s 120 counties are in that zone, which indicates an average daily rate of 25 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Statewide, Kentucky’s unemployment rate in October was 6.9%, up from 3.8% for the year prior.
While the southeastern corner posts the highest rates, the counties with the lower rates are spread across the southern and central portions of the state. Todd County, on the Tennessee border in southwestern Kentucky, had the lowest rate of 4.6%. Cumberland County, also on the Tennessee line, was tied with Oldham County, an affluent Louisville suburb, at 4.8%, with Carlisle County in far western Kentucky at 4.9%.
The state’s five metropolitan areas – Bowling Green (6.8%), Elizabethtown (6.8%), Lexington (6.2%), Louisville (6.4%) and Owensboro (6.2%) – all had rates below the state average.
The Northern Kentucky region, which includes several counties in the Cincinnati Metropolitan Area, had a regional rate of 6.1%.
Those figures, though, may increase when November numbers are reported in response to Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new executive order last month that ordered bars and restaurants to close indoor dining through at least Dec. 13.
In addition, the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy reported in November that nearly 102,000 Kentuckians will lose extended unemployment benefits by Dec. 26. That comes as other COVID relief initiatives, such as eviction moratoriums and student loan relief end on Dec. 31. (https://kypolicy.org/with-many-forms-of-assistance-ending-december-31-kentuckians-need-federal-relief-before-new-year/)