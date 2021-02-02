(The Center Square) - Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, one of the eldest statesmen in the Senate, finds himself engaged in a war of words with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the future of the Republican Party.
This week, McConnell, who serves as the Republican leader in the Senate, issued a statement that didn’t name the Georgia freshman Congresswoman specifically. However, his Monday evening statement that “loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party,” were directed at her.
Recent reports have unveiled controversial statements Greene made regarding school shootings and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In addition, some Democrats have called for her ouster after CNN reported she liked comments that called for the killing of some Democratic leaders.
“Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement, according to The Hill.
Taylor responded on Twitter, and like the seven-term Senator, she did not specifically name McConnell, but she made it clear who the target was in her comments.
“The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully,” she said. “This is why we are losing our country.”
Greene’s comments refer to McConnell acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential election over Donald Trump.
Those comments by McConnell have led to a little backlash even in his own state. While an effort to censure McConnell failed to pass the Republican Party of Kentucky’s State Central Committee last month, party committees in Nelson and Caldwell counties did pass resolutions McConnell.
On Monday night, they were joined by the Republican Party of Hart County. In the resolution, posted on the county party’s Facebook page, a majority vote of the executive committee said McConnell “besmirched the integrity” of Trump by insinuating the president lied about election fraud. The majority also said McConnell wrongly accused Trump of instigating the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Sen. McConnell refused to support any investigation into the allegations of voter fraud and refused to support Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas in their desire for a formal election review,” the resolution stated.
McConnell won re-election last November by nearly 417,000 votes. He defeated Democratic challenger Amy McGrath by nearly 20 percentage points and carried 117 of the state’s 120 counties.