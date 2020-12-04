(The Center Square) – At the same time he outlined more specifics of Kentucky’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear extended the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days.
Kentucky should receive more than 38,000 vaccine doses in the first round of shipments, covering initial vaccines. Booster shots are expected three weeks later. The first vaccines will be used for long-term care residents and staff, along with health care professionals.
As of Friday, Beshear said 12,675 doses will go to hospitals Lourdes, Pikeville, University of Kentucky, Madisonville, Louisville, Edgewood, Corbin, Lexington, Norton, Bowling Green and the University of Louisville.
Another 25,350 doses will go to CVS and Walgreens, which the federal government contracted with to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff.
“We are allowing each facility to make their own allocation decisions according to who they believe are tier one staff,” Beshear said.
Beshear also reiterated the state’s ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars until Dec. 13. Also, restrictions remain in place on the limited occupancy for gyms, fitness centers and polls, as well as indoor venues, event spaces, theaters, barbershops and salons, retail establishments and social gatherings.
At the same time, he ordered all public and private schools to end in-person instruction beginning Nov. 23. Middle schools and high schools must remain remote until June 4, while elementary schools can return if they are in a non-red county.
On Thursday, the state passed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths and showed a positivity rate more than 10%.
“Today, we passed some tough milestones both in the country and here in Kentucky. This ought to show us that now, more than ever, we need to do the right things to protect those around us,” Beshear said.