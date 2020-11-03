(The Center Square) - All six members of Kentucky’s congressional delegation will return to Washington as voters overwhelmingly backed their representatives in the House.
As of 10 pm est, the New York Times reported at least 61 percent of the unofficial vote has been counted in each district. The smallest margin in those races, which the Times had all called earlier in the evening, was U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s 16.4% lead over Democrat Josh Hicks in the Sixth District, which includes Lexington and surrounding counties.
With 87 percent of the vote in, GOP Rep. James Comer was leading Democrat James Rhodes by a 3-to-1 margin. The district represents far western and parts of southern Kentucky.
Similarly, in the Second District, Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie held 71.8% of the vote over Hank Lindermen. That district covers central Kentucky.
Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who chairs the House Budget Committee, led Republican challenger Rhonda Palazzo 62.2 percent to 37.8% for the Third District seat with 86% reported. The district covers most of Louisville.
Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie was winning by a similar margin, 67.4% to 32.6%, over Democratic challenger Alexandra Owensby with 93% reporting. The district runs from Louisville’s northern suburbs along the Ohio River through the Cincinnati suburbs and northeastern Kentucky.
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, the dean of Kentucky’s delegation, won his 21st term Tuesday. With 88% of the vote reporting in the Fifth District, which covers eastern Kentucky, the Republican led by 88 percent of the vote reported.
Statewide, voters split on two referendums.
With more than 1.7 million votes counted, a victims’ rights state constitutional amendment had 63% of voters approving the measure. This is the second time in two years the amendment, also known as Marsy’s Law, was approved by voters.
After voters approved it in 2018, the state Supreme Court disallowed the result saying the entire text of the amendment was not included on the ballot. This time, the ballot included the entire text.
However, voters by a 69 to 31% margin opted against extended terms for elected judges and other judicial offic