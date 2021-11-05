(The Center Square) – One day after he filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for its vaccine mandate regarding federal contractors, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron brought another COVID-19-related case against the White House.
On Friday, the Republican and six other attorneys general filed a lawsuit in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals seeking to block the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from ordering certain employers to enact a vaccination-or-test policy.
Similar to the suit filed in a Kentucky federal district court on Thursday, Cameron said the federal government did not have the power to make such mandates.
“Many Kentuckians are concerned by the overreach the Biden Administration is displaying in issuing a federal vaccine mandate through OSHA, and our office is taking action on their behalf and on behalf of the Commonwealth,” he said in a statement Friday. “The power to make these decisions belongs to the states, and the Biden Administration cannot commandeer it to issue an over-broad and illegal mandate.”
Joining Cameron in the OSHA case are attorneys general from Idaho, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.
The White House announced Thursday that all companies that have 100 or more employees must ensure their workers are either fully vaccinated or comply with mandatory weekly testing. Unvaccinated individuals will also need to wear facemasks on company grounds.
The order is expected to cover 84 million American workers, according to federal officials.
Ashli Watts, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that while the business organization strongly encourages people to get vaccinated, the chamber opposes the OSHA requirement for mandatory vaccination or testing.
“We have maintained throughout the pandemic that policies should protect the rights of employers to make vaccination and testing decisions based on what is best for their facilities and workers with consideration of their customers,” she said.
At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the policy is really a testing mandate and not a vaccine mandate and added that the state would work on policies to comply with the new federal guideline.
Not all state leaders, though, said they would.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican elected official, tweeted he would not follow the White House order.
“I encourage vaccination but believe it’s a personal choice,” he said.
The OSHA order was one of three COVID-19 vaccine-related announcements made by the Biden Administration on Thursday.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) also announced that all healthcare workers at facilities that cover patients in either public healthcare program must be fully vaccinated. The order will impact about 76,000 facilities and more than 17 million workers.
Those mandates would take effect Jan. 4. The White House on Thursday also announced that the federal contractor vaccination mandate, initially set to take effect next month, would also now start Jan. 4.