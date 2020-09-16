(The Center Square) – Three Kentucky counties are expected to benefit from nearly $40 million in federal money to replace bridges and improve highways, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
The city of Corbin, as well as Logan, Todd and Kenton counties, will share $38.1 million in grants from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, of BUILD program. The monies will be matched from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and local governments.
“This is exciting news for many Kentucky drivers and their families. It also is a great opportunity to make investments in infrastructure that will return a direct and beneficial economic impact in each of these regions and beyond,” Beshear said in a news release. “Growing our economy requires continuing investments in the infrastructure that moves our goods and our people.”
In Corbin, a $15 million grant will make up a majority of a $25.5 million project that will widen US 25W from two lanes to five between Highway 727 and the Corbin Bypass.
“BUILD grants are a critical element of our infrastructure improvement planning” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said. “In turn, our cabinet and these local governments do their part.”
Four bridges are expected to be replaced in Logan and Todd counties to help with shipments between the Novelis automotive aluminum plant in Guthrie and Logan Aluminum in Russellville.