(The Center Square) – Five Kentucky river ports will share nearly a half a million dollars for repairs and equipment needs to help maintain cargo moving efficiently across the commonwealth’s waterways, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
The grants will be matched by authorities that operate river ports in Paducah, Eddyille, Henderson, Owensboro and Louisville. The ports must match the grant funding.
“One of Kentucky’s greatest natural assets is our abundance of waterways,” Beshear said in a news release. “Our Kentucky river ports help move the nation’s cargo and create high-wage jobs. It’s essential to keep them modernized and well-maintained so we can continue to build that better Kentucky.”
Owensboro is expected to use more than $100,000 for a loader for daily handling of bulk products, while Eddyville is expected to make needed repairs of erosion of banks.
The other grants are expected to be used for similar projects.
“River ports are as indispensable as air, rail and highway for the movement of cargo and bulk commodities,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “They create high-wage jobs, support our economy and help keep Kentucky competitive.”