(The Center Square) – Kentucky reported receiving nearly $1.5 billion in general fund revenues last month, continuing the state’s strong performance in recent months.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear pointed out it was the seventh month in the calendar when revenues hit $1 billion. September’s $1.48 billion figure is the third-highest monthly revenue figure in the state’s history.
The September tally actually was 1.7% less than what the state received in September 2021. However, the State Budget Office pointed out in a statement that last year’s total included a $225 million one-time payment Kentucky received. That came from Flutter Entertainment to settle a long-standing lawsuit with PokerStars regarding online gaming.
Discounting the PokerStars settlement, general fund revenues shot up 15.6%, according to the release.
One strong note, Budget Director John Hicks said, was that business taxes, which include corporations and limited liability companies, were up 33.2% for the month.
“Estimated payments are forward-looking, meaning individuals and corporations are projecting that their income tax liabilities will be higher during the 2023 tax filing season,” Hicks said.
Other taxes that went up included personal income taxes, which rose 9.5% from September 2021; property taxes, which grew by 9.7%; and sales taxes, up 13.6% from the same period last year.
“The increases show that Kentucky continues to have strong business and job growth and that Kentuckians are confident in our economy,” Beshear said.
September was a solid end to a strong quarter as well. Individual income taxes (8.4%), sales taxes (12.8%), business taxes (16%) and property taxes (7.8%) are up from the first quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Even Kentucky Lottery revenues, which rose 8% last month, are also up 7.9% for the quarter.
The first quarter revenues were so substantial that the budget office estimates that Kentucky can see a 9.5% decline in tax revenue through the rest of the fiscal year and still meet the state’s official revenue estimate.
Meanwhile, the state’s road fund saw its first monthly increase in the fiscal year. The budget office reported revenues of $139.3 million in September, which represents a 1.2% increase from September 2021.
License and privilege taxes rose 8.9% for the month, but the state noted that those funds are still down 3.2% from the first quarter compared to last year.
Meanwhile, motor fuel taxes dropped by .5%, with the state blaming higher prices for dampening demand.
For the quarter, the road fund is down .3% from last year. However, since state officials projected a 2.7% increase in this year’s revenues from last year, the state must collect 3.7% more than forecast over the next nine months to meet expectations.