(The Center Square) - Republican Senate leaders in the Kentucky General Assembly want to take a back-to-basics approach for the odd-year session when lawmakers return to Frankfort next month.
The GOP caucus, which will hold 30 of the 38 seats in the upper chamber, meets in Frankfort this week for its organizational retreat. However, before that, Senate majority leadership held a press conference to detail their plans for the 30-day session.
Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer told reporters the plan to run the session in the spirit of why they were created in the first place. That would be to pick up issues leftover from the previous session and tackle others that are timely.
Thayer, R-Georgetown, also noted Republicans will hold “super-duper” majorities in both chambers. In the House, the GOP won 75 of the 100 seats.
“We are a conservative governing body, and we should act like it,” he said. “And that means we shouldn't pass a thousand bills.”
COVID-19 will loom large over the session, both in the legislation considered and how the session is managed. The majority leadership team wore masks throughout the press conference except when speaking.
There will be other ways the upcoming session will not be typical. For example, legislators usually pass a two-year budget during the 60-day, even-year sessions. That didn’t happen last year as the start of the COVID-19 crisis came as lawmakers tried to wrap up the session. Due to the economic uncertainty, lawmakers and Gov. Andy Beshear fashioned a one-year plan and moved to address the 2021-22 budget year in the upcoming session.
Republicans have been critical of Beshear’s handling over certain aspects of the state’s pandemic response. They plan on filing bills that will put more checks on the executive branch’s authority and will be discussing those during the retreat.
Another issue Republicans plan to raise is the ability for lawmakers to call themselves back into session. Currently, only the governor has that power. Giving lawmakers that power would require a constitutional amendment, which lawmakers would have to pass and voters approve.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, noted however while they have criticized Beshear, the legislation would still allow the governor to maintain their ability to bring lawmakers back as well. It’s something he’s tried to address at other times in his 24-year tenure in Frankfort.
“There needs to be that distinction made,” he said. “This is an institutional issue, not a personal issue.”