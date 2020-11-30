(The Center Square) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron vowed on Monday to continue fighting for religious schools’ ability to reopen and against Gov. Andy Beshear’s order mandating all schools statewide switch to remote learning.
Cameron appeared on Fox and Friends Monday morning, one day after the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a federal district court’s injunction that would have allowed Danville Christian Academy and other private schools to reopen.
The Republican attorney general said he’s hopeful plaintiffs will be filing their appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court later in the day.
“We have to safeguard our religious freedoms here in Kentucky,” Cameron said on the show. “So, when you tell folks who send their kids to religious-affiliated schools, which is an act of worship within itself, that they cannot go to school, it infringes upon their First Amendment rights.”
Beshear, a Democrat, issued his emergency order Nov. 18 and made it effective two days later. The order required all middle and high schools to switch to remote learning through Jan. 4. Elementary schools could return to in-classroom learning by Dec. 7 provided their county was not a red zone, where the spread exceeds 25 daily cases per 100,000.
Last week, Danville Christian Academy sued Beshear, claiming the order unfairly affected religious schools because it did not place similar restrictions on other religious institutions, such as places of worship. Cameron and other religious schools joined the suit. They also claimed the order also didn’t apply similar restrictions to businesses and other entities.
Last Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory VanTatenhove issued an injunction.
"If social distancing is good enough for offices, colleges... within the Commonwealth, it is good enough for religious private K-12 schools that benefit from constitutional protection," VanTatenhove wrote in his order.
A three-judge appeals panel ruled Sunday, however, that Beshear’s order was “neutral and generally applicable” and that the plaintiffs likely would not succeed in court on their claims.
If the case for the injunction goes to the Supreme Court, it would be the latest religious liberty case brought to them in recent weeks. Last week, the nation’s top court issued a 5-4 ruling that overturned restrictions New York placed on religious worship services in areas of Brooklyn.
While the New York was rendered somewhat moot because the restrictions were already eased, the ruling did showcase the panel’s thoughts on religious liberty.
However, that doesn’t necessarily increase the Kentucky plaintiffs’ chances for success. In appellate court’s ruling, they cited Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion in the New York case.
“Unlike in (the New York case), there is no evidence that the challenged restrictions were ‘targeted’ or ‘gerrymandered’ to ensure an impact on religious groups,” wrote Senior Judge John M. Rogers, Judge Karen Nelson Moore and Judge Helene N. White.