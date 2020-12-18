(The Center Square) - The U.S. Supreme Court announced Thursday night it would not take up a request from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and religious schools in the state to consider reinstating a temporary injunction against an order issued last month by Gov. Andy Beshear that forced all schools, both public and private, to close classrooms and switch to strictly online learning on a temporary bases as COVID-19 cases increased in the state.
In a three-paragraph statement, the justices said the timing of the order, which is set to expire on Jan. 4, was among the reasons to deny the request. However, they did dismiss without prejudice. That would allow plaintiffs to bring back the case “if the Governor issues a school-closing order that applies in the new year.”
The statement added though there is no indication the current order would be extended. Beshear has also offered recommendations on how schools may be able to reopen next month.
The ruling from the nation’s top court was not unanimous as Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented. Alito wrote he understood the hesitancy, as most schools will be going on holiday break.
“(B)ut in my judgment, it is unfair to deny relief on this ground since this timing is in no way the applicants’ fault,” he wrote.
Danville Christian Academy filed a lawsuit in federal district court Nov. 20, two days after Beshear, a Democrat, issued the order. The school was then joined by Cameron, a Republican. Several other schools filed a similar suit that was then merged with the case.
A district judge granted a temporary injunction that would have allowed the schools to reopen to classroom learning. However, over the Thanksgiving weekend, Beshear’s office got a stay on that ruling from federal appellate judges.
That prompted Cameron and the school to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the appeals court’s ruling.
Like a New York case involving churches, where the Supreme Court did overturn Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions, the Kentucky case drew national attention. More than a third of the U.S. Senate joined to file an amicus brief, supporting the school’s position, while the American Medical Association filed one in support of Beshear.
Danville Christian Academy sought the injunction as part of the case because it claimed Beshear’s order infringed upon the school’s First Amendment rights, especially since churches and other places of worship were not ordered to close.
They also cited that while schools were forced to close their doors, the order allowed a variety of businesses and public places to remain open.
The administration has argued the order applied to all schools, public and private. In addition, while federal health officials have stated children are safer in schools, Beshear’s office argued that because Kentucky leads the nation in number of students raised by older family members that produced a health risk.
On Twitter, Beshear said the steps the state has taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 are working.
“We still have longer to go in this battle,” he said. “I hope when we know certain steps will work, in the future everybody will say ‘We’ll do our part. We don’t want to be an exception; we want to be part of the solution.'”
In his statement, Cameron said even though the court decided not to hear the case, the governor should think twice before trying to issue similar orders.
“Prior to the pandemic, it was unthinkable to leave sports arenas open and close religious schools,” Cameron said. “It is still unthinkable. Our Constitution will never be tested more than in times of emergency, but that is when it matters most that we stand up and protect the rights of Kentuckians.”