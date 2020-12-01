(The Center Square) - As Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed its appeal Monday to the U.S. Supreme Court for an injunction allowing religious private schools to resume in-person instruction, at least one school defied Gov. Andy Beshear’s order and welcomed students back to class.
MICAH Christian School in the Louisville suburb of Hillview held class in-person Monday, Louisville’s WAVE-TV reported. The school was one of eight schools that filed a companion lawsuit last week after Danville Christian Academy sued Beshear for ordering all schools to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A federal district judge last Wednesday initially ruled in favor of the schools and granted them an injunction to remain open. However, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that restraining order over the weekend. That prompted Cameron, who joined the suit, and Danville Christian Academy to take the matter to the Supreme Court.
Rather than wait for the nation’s top court to decide, MICAH Christian went ahead with a regular school day despite Beshear’s order being in effect.
MICAH Christian is a ministry of Maryville Baptist Church. That church has opposed several of Beshear’s orders since the pandemic began. On Easter Sunday in April, when in-person services were banned, Maryville welcomed people into their church. Kentucky State Police officers were in the parking lot and recorded license plate information and churchgoers also received a notice requesting they self-quarantine for 14 days.
Eventually, after a federal court sided with churches, Beshear issued new orders in May allowing churches to reopen if they limited attendance and committed to following social distancing guidelines. After he issued his latest order closing all schools to in-person education two weeks ago, he asked – but did not mandate – churches to close again, urging them instead to offer drive-in or online services.
Jack Roberts, pastor of Maryville Baptist Church, told WAVE that in-person learning is essential in a religious-based education. MICAH Christian is a ministry of the church.
“Those who are convicted in the sense of personal conviction, I’m talking about what you believe, will do what they have to do in order to satisfy their conviction,” Roberts said. “We’re not doing this out of spite. We’re not doing it out of being hateful; hard to get along with. Some might think that. Some do think that, but it’s not true.”
While MICAH reopened its doors, several other religious schools, including Louisville Catholic Schools, abided by Beshear’s order and switched to remote learning.
Beshear’s order calls for elementary schools to remain in virtual learning until at least Dec. 7. Those schools can then reopen classrooms if their county does not average more than 25 new daily cases per 100,000 people.
Middle and high schools are to remain in remote learning until Jan. 4.
Federal officials have said schools are among the safest places for students during the pandemic. However, Kentucky officials note the state has the high population of non-traditional caregivers, meaning more students are raised by grandparents or older family members who may be more at-risk to the virus.