(The Center Square) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a federal lawsuit filed by a small religious school that wants to overturn Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 order closing elementary and high schools to in-class instruction.
In filing the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Frankfort, Cameron and lawyers for Danville Christian Academy also filed for a temporary injunction that would allow private schools to remain open. On Monday, state Treasurer Allison Ball, a Republican like Cameron, filed an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs.
Last Wednesday, Beshear, a Democrat, ordered all schools to close to in-class instruction effective at 5 p.m. last Friday. Middle and high schools were ordered to revert to full online instruction through Jan. 4. Elementary schools were ordered to switch to remote learning through at least Dec. 7. After that date, elementary schools could reopen for in-class teaching if their county was not designated a red zone.
In the motion for the injunction, plaintiffs claim Beshear is not applying it uniformly across all religious institutions because his closure order did not apply to churches and other places of worship.
“That is to say, Governor Beshear has declared that certain religious activities are legal—namely, in-person worship—while others are illegal—specifically, in-person religious schooling,” the motion states. “The First Amendment forbids this direct intrusion onto the “autonomy” of churches and religious institutions.”
On Thursday, Beshear recommended churches and places of worship should suspend in-person worship services for four weeks. Not all agreed to the request, however. The Catholic Conference of Kentucky issued a statement saying the state’s bishops will not suspend in-person worship but will continue to offer remote services as well.
Beshear tried to prohibit in-person services in May, but a federal judge struck down that attempt.
The governor’s office filed its response to the injunction request on Sunday. In it, his counsel argued Beshear’s order treats all schools fairly and an injunction would give special treatment to religious institutions.
In addition, Kentucky faces a unique situation when it comes to students.
“Kentucky leads the nation in children living with relatives other than their parents – including grandparents and great-grandparents, who are especially vulnerable to the disease,” the response stated. “Kentuckians also have high rates of comorbidities that can lead to severe cases of COVID-19, including heart and lung conditions.”
Also on Sunday, lawyers representing eight other schools as well as parents filed a similar motion for an injunction. Chris Wiest, a lawyer for those parties, told The Center Square that U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove could issue a ruling in the case by Monday or Tuesday.