(The Center Square) – Severe storms and flooding that covered 21 Kentucky counties in the Appalachian region in 2019 led to a $7 million federal grant to help with mental health issues in the area.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded the grant in response to natural disasters, including severe flooding and mudslides. The state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services will use it to provide services for both adults and school-aged children.
“Many counties in Eastern Kentucky suffered terrible loss in 2019 and continue to experience the impact of the flooding and mudslides there,” Beshear said in a news release. “These grant dollars will help us provide much-needed support to our three community mental health centers and will greatly enhance their abilities to serve our fellow Kentuckians in the region.”
The plan is for the money to provide crisis services, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, recovery services and other services.
The money is expected to serve 3,000 people.
“It is critical our communities have the support they need to re-build not only physically but emotionally, following the occurrence of a natural disaster and widespread destruction,” Wendy Morris, DBHDID commissioner, said. “With a strong crisis-response infrastructure, our communities are strong, resilient and can overcome any tragic event.”
Severe storms, prolonged episodes of heavy rain, strong winds and tornadoes covered the 21 counties from Feb. 6 to March 10, 2019. The result was flooding, flash-flooding, landslides and mudslides. The disaster impacted roads, bridges, utilities, schools and water and sewer systems with an estimated physical damage loss of $150 million.