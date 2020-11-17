(The Center Square) – When it comes to allowing taxpayers to easily analyze state finances, Kentucky appears to have some work to do, according to a report released Tuesday by Truth in Accounting.
Kentucky ranked as one of the worst in the country compared to other states, scoring a 76 out of a possible 100 points when measuring things like the use of an independent auditor, reporting of all retirement liabilities, timely publishing, easy access and useful online links, among other things.
Kentucky ranked 39th.
According to the report, which is based on fiscal year 2019 data, the score provides a best practice framework for both government officials and citizens that can be used to improve government transparency and accountability.
Kentucky can improve, according to Truth in Accounting CEO Sheila Weinberg.
“Kentucky’s transparency score was the 11th worst in the country. The state’s financial report was not audited by an external auditor and it was hard to access and navigate,” Weinberg said. “The state’s reported net position is understated by $7.7 billion mainly because the state has not fully recognized changes in their pension plan assumption.”
One of the key components to a higher score was if a state used an outside certified public accounting firm to audit. Only 14 states used an outside firm to examine their fiscal data.
“Overall the 50 states’ transparency scores were relatively consistent with last year’s scores,” the report stated. “A few states did worse and some scored a bit better, so there is still a lot of room for improvement. The main factors preventing states from receiving better scores remain timeliness in reporting and the use of outdated pension information.”
In fact, only Maryland reported up-to-date pension numbers, while five states used amounts from different valuation dates. Ohio was one of those five, basing its pension liability on a Dec. 31, 2018, date for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
New York and Utah tied for the top state in the country in terms of financial transparency, according to the report, each scoring an 89. Idaho, Maryland and Mississippi followed with 88s.
The worst state in the nation remained Connecticut, which scored 49. It was followed by North Carolina, Vermont, New Mexico, Alaska and Missouri.