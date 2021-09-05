(The Center Square) – Kentucky ranks right in the middle compared with other states when it comes to working hard, at least according to a recently released report.
For this Labor Day, the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on the hardest-working states in the country, comparing states across 10 metrics ranging from average workweek hours to the number of people with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours.
Kentucky ranked as the 24th hardest-working state in the report, which also looked at things such as the amount of leisure time used each day and use of vacation time.
"Kentucky ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of the hardest working states,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “Some of its strongest areas include having the second largest share of engaged workers at 36%, and one of the highest employment rates at over 96%. On the downside, the state has the fourth-largest share of households where no adults work, almost 32%, a high idle youth rate, and a large amount of average leisure time spent per day, almost six hours."
Businesses in Kentucky and across the country continue to struggle finding employees, creating a stronger demand for workers.
“At least for many workers, the demand for what they do is soaring. Some of this is pandemic-related, some not,” Wright State University Economics Professor Evan Osborne said. “The government – bureaucrats and legislators with no skin in the game – cannot possibly know what lies ahead, and so the government should admit how much it cannot possibly know. Would-be employees and would-be employers will have to work out the new world as best they can.”
Overall, the report shows Americans as hard workers, averaging 1,767 hours worked per year as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 435 hours a year more than Germany but 357 hours a year less than Mexico.
Alaska ranked as the nation’s hardest-working state, followed by North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas. The bottom five states included New Mexico, West Virginia, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island.