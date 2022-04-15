(The Center Square) – As lawmakers concluded Kentucky General Assembly’s 2022 session Thursday, a resolution in the state Senate to confirm a lawyer who previously worked as Gov. Andy Beshear’s general counsel to a leadership position with the state’s Public Service Commission was not brought up for a vote.
Without Vice Chair Amy Cubbage, the commission that regulates utility providers across Kentucky is down to just one member and does not have enough members currently to take action on issues. That includes a pending vote on the nearly $3 billion sale of Kentucky Power from American Electric Power to Liberty Utilities.
“That resolution did not have enough votes to pass,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, told The Center Square on Friday.
Beshear, a Democrat, appointed Cubbage to the commission as its vice chair in August.
Senate Republicans said the governor is free to make another appointment, which the governor is seeking to make.
In February, Senators voted 26-9 to not confirm Marianne Butler, another Beshear appointee, to the commission. That vote was largely a party-line vote, with only one Republican senator joining the eight Democrats to support Butler. That was Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, who served on the Louisville Metro Council with Butler.
In a statement after the Senate adjourned, Cubbage was disappointed about not getting confirmed. However, she added she was more worried about the impact of the Senate’s move. With just one member on the PSC, it will not have the authority to act on such issues as the sale of Kentucky Power, an electric provider to 20 Eastern Kentucky counties.
That sale, which was announced in October, has been scrutinized by lawmakers in that part of the state and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. They’ve raised concerns about soaring utility prices and whether the company can provide affordable, reasonable power.
A decision on that deal is due in two weeks, Cubbage said.
“Even if a new commissioner is appointed, he or she will have to digest thousands of pages of filings and will lack the benefit of participating in the recent hearing,” Cubbage said. “The citizens and ratepayers of Eastern Kentucky deserve better.”
Crystal Staley, Beshear’s communications director, criticized lawmakers for not confirming Cubbage.
“With more than 25 years of experience practicing law and a passion for ensuring adequate water and wastewater treatment, Amy was the right person to appoint to the commission,” Staley told The Center Square on Friday. “It is simply wrong that politics once again got in the way of another well-qualified person serving in this important role. By refusing to confirm two of the three members of the commission, the General Assembly has caused and will again cause significant disruption and delay to critical cases.”