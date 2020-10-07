(The Center Square) – Several state organizations partnered to create Kentucky Commercialization Ventures (KCV) to drive innovation culture throughout the state.
"Kentucky Science and Technological Corporation (KSTC) leads the KCV initiative to expand access to university idea development, protection, commercialization and startup creation support for Kentucky's public, regional universities and all community and technical colleges," Jacqueline Greene, marketing and communications manager at University of Kentucky, told The Center Square.
Partner institutions include KSTC, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, the University of Kentucky, and the University of Louisville.
KCV is unique in that it brings together all of Kentucky's public universities and colleges to drive commercialization.
"The goal of the partnership is to expand access to university idea development, protection, commercialization and startup creation support for Kentucky's public, regional universities and all community and technical colleges, that otherwise do not have dedicated full-service support units for advancing university-created innovation to market," Greene said.
The University of Kentucky and University of Louisville will provide their expertise and guidance in these areas to the KCV program.
"As my office is working to commercialize U of L innovations through licensing to existing companies and start-ups, KCV will be doing the same for the regional institutions and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System," T. Allen Morris, executive director of Commercialization EPI Center at University of Louisville, told The Center Square. "KCV will also be focusing on building up the statewide support system that should provide better support to Kentucky entrepreneurs and build more intellectual property law resources for all of our innovators and institutions.
"By doing all of this, we expect to more KY innovations being successfully protected and commercialized," Morris said. "We should also expect to see more technology licenses, more companies formed and grown and more industry collaborations with all of the research institutions here in our fine state. And through KCV, I would expect to see great research collaborations between UofL and our sister universities within the Commonwealth."
Morris said he hopes KCV will help spark innovation and entrepreneurship at the state's regional institutions.
"We hope that the students will see new opportunities to innovate, commercialize and build new businesses here in Kentucky that will help to make us all more prosperous and successful," Morris said.