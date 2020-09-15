(The Center Square) – By the end of the month, parents of Kentucky school children who test positive for COVID-19 must notify their school within 24 hours. At the same time, schools must report virus data daily.
“Publicly reporting this data is a necessary tool to enable students, parents and communities to make informed decisions in collaboration with the education and public health communities,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, said in a news release.
Stack said the Kentucky Department of Education is sending schools instructions on how to register with the state’s online reporting portal.
The reporting, according to Stack, is another step toward providing local superintendents information to make local decisions.
“Superintendents have requested local control. They have asked us to give them a metric to decide,” Stack said. “This tool provides the metric and public health guidance attached to it.”
The new information will be added to the state’s school guidance, which is in effect as long as Kentucky’s positivity rate remains less than 6 percent, the release said. Guidance will be updated each Thursday in an effort to allow schools to make decisions for the upcoming week.
“Let me be clear that there is not going to be an overall recommendation coming from me or my office post Sept. 28,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “What’s going to be provided is the information to make a week-by-week decision in our various school districts and counties based on prevalence and what public health experts believe is the right course based on that prevalence.”
Schools in green and yellow areas, the Department of Health said, should follow the state’s Health at Schools guidance. Schools in orange zones should limit crowds more and make decisions on modes of instruction.
If a county reaches red, the state says in-person instruction should be suspended for the upcoming week.
“Once a county reaches red, it should return to yellow before resuming in-person instruction to allow for disease activity to return to a safer level and to increase the probability of successfully staying open for in person instruction upon reopening,” Stack said.