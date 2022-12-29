(The Center Square) – The Brent Spence Bridge Project, a multi-billion-dollar initiative to improve traffic flow between Kentucky and Ohio, has received more than $1.6 billion in federal funding, leaders from both states said Thursday.
However, changes in the project's cost mean the two states will need about $2 billion more to complete it.
The funding comes from grants from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Congress passed last year. It also means that groundbreaking on the project could start within a year.
The Brent Spence Bridge is a double-decker span that carries traffic from Interstates 71 and 75 across the Ohio River and connects Cincinnati with its Northern Kentucky suburbs. For years, the span has been considered functionally obsolete. It handles roughly 160,000 vehicles per day, which is twice the amount the span was expected to handle when it opened in November 1963.
“For decades, inadequate capacity on the aging Brent Spence Bridge has created headaches for drivers traveling between Kentucky and Ohio. Today, we’re taking a major step toward fixing the problem,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said in a statement. “Using my role as Senate Republican Leader, I stood with Sen. Rob Portman [R-Ohio] to break through gridlock and pass last year’s bipartisan infrastructure deal, delivering record funding for landmark infrastructure projects, including today’s grant.”
Because of its location, which bridges the South and the Midwest, many consider the proposal a linchpin transportation project for the country as commercial trucks use the highways to transport products to stores and warehouses and materials to factories across both regions.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said the funding means a project that’s been long discussed can finally move forward.
“This project will not only ease the traffic nightmare that drivers have suffered through for years, but it will also help ensure that the movement of the supply chain doesn’t stall on this nationally significant corridor,” DeWine said. “My administration vowed to press the federal government to fund this project, and we’re glad that they have recognized its significance.”
Under the plan both states presented earlier this year, the funding will be used to build a companion bridge to the Brent Spence. The new bridge will handle the interstate highway traffic, while the Brent Spence will remain in service and handle local traffic between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky.
Both states also plan to make significant changes to the I-71/75 corridor leading to the bridges, roughly an 8-mile stretch of highway.
“Once complete, drivers will have a more enjoyable and efficient drive, and we’ll have the infrastructure in place to support the booming economy in this part of the state,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said.
The new estimate is about 20% higher than state leaders had previously said. In their joint statement, they said the jump was not a surprise due to how inflation has impacted construction costs.
Each state will share the cost for the bridge and pay for the highway work on their side of the Ohio River. A fact sheet released Thursday showed Ohio expecting to pay $2 billion, with Kentucky paying the rest.