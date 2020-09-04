(The Center Square) – An existing, 50,000-square foot facility in Winchester will be the new home of Wilde Brands, Inc., which expects to open a $9.78 million plant and employ 50 Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
Wilde, a producer of high-protein, keto-diet-friendly snack chips made from all-natural chicken breasts, will use the location to increase production, expand U.S. sales and to create new research and development.
“In Kentucky, we are focused on rebuilding our economy and positioning it to create stronger, more prosperous communities,” Beshear said in a news release. “In addition to creating meaningful employment in Central Kentucky, Wilde Brands will help ensure we continue to diversify and innovate within the industry.”
Wilde CEO Jason Wright said renovations to the plant are ongoing and it’s expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2020.
In July, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with Wilde as part of the Kentucky Business Investment program. The deal can provide up to $509,000 in tax incentives as long as the company creates and maintains 50 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years.
It also must pay an average hourly wage of $20 per hour, including benefits across the 50 jobs, the release outlines.
If Wilde meets annual targets, it can be eligible to keep part of the new tax revenue it generates, according to the release.
“It is crucial, now more than ever, to invest in this commonwealth’s economy. Winchester is honored to house the first Kentucky Wilde Brands facility,” state Rep. Les Yates, R-Winchester, said. “This $9.78 million investment will also help boost Kentucky’s workforce by providing more opportunities for higher-paying jobs with benefits for those in the surrounding counties.”
Wright founded Wilde Brands in Boulder, Colo., in 2017. It joins Kentucky’s food and beverage industry, which includes more than 350 facilities employing over 52,000 people.