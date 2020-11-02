(The Center Square) – While talk around the country continues to be heard about National Guard troops being used to provide security during and following Tuesday’s general election, the Kentucky National Guard will be at the polls providing its traditional service.
About 280 Kentucky National Guardsmen will help local officials in 38 counties, providing logistical and administrative support. They will not be in military attire, according to a news release from the Kentucky National Guard.
Many of Kentucky’s poll workers and volunteers are typically in a high-risk category for COVID-19. The guard will allow those traditional workers to be protected, the news release said.
The troops are expected to perform non-election officer duties, such as setting up and cleaning polling locations and helping with traffic, parking and crowd control. They will be under the direction of election officers.
The State Board of Elections asked counties across the Commonwealth earlier this month to find out what support might be needed before turning to the National Guard, which provided similar support for the state’s primary in June.