(The Center Square) – After 20 years, NASCAR decided to say good-bye to Kentucky, which stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars of economic impact from the races.
NASCAR’s new schedule eliminated races at both Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway in 2021. It added second races at Darlington and Atlanta.
“As the new NASCAR 2021 schedule has come to light, we are disappointed to share that Kentucky Speedway will not be hosting you in the Bluegrass State in 2021,” Kentucky Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Simendinger said in a statement. “As we evolve our property into a multi-use facility, we will continue to keep you updated about our future plans.”
A decade ago, as the track was working to secure a cup series race, owner Bruton Smith estimated the economic impact at $400 million.
Opened in June 2000, the 1.5-mile track in Sparta can hold up to 107,000 spectators.
Speedway Motorsports bought the track in 2008 from Jerry Carroll and four other original investors and pumped $50 million into the facility. It received its first NASCAR Cup Series event in 2011.
Speedway Motorsports also owns Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.
In April, the company announced the elimination of 180 companywide jobs and furloughs of 100 other employees.