(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents.
The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and Revenue Committee met Wednesday to hear testimony on more reforms from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Tax Foundation.
Last year, the two groups released a report outlining several steps Kentucky could take to promote growth. That led to the legislature passing House Bill 8, which established a formula for reducing the state’s personal income tax rate. If General Fund revenues outpace expenses plus the value of a 1% tax decrease, the state reduces the income tax rate by 0.5% for the next calendar year.
The goal behind the bill is to eliminate the state’s income tax altogether.
Last month, state budget officials announced that conditions were met to reduce the state income tax from 5% to 4.5% starting on Jan. 1. That move is expected to keep upwards of $650 million in Kentucky taxpayers’ wallets next year.
“This is the second major step in tax modernization in less than five years, and we have every indication that it will be as successful as the first, which led to record economic growth and historic job creation,” said state Rep. Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, the co-chair of the interim joint committee.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Dr. Charles Aull, the executive director for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Policy, and Research and Tax Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Katherine Loughead discussed the next steps for reforming the state’s tax structure.
Loughead pointed out that while Kentucky has taken some steps, other states have as well, with states that have implemented lower income tax rates – particularly flat tax rates – seeing more residents move to their states.
Aull concurred, noting that Kentucky has not experienced gains in population like Tennessee has for generations. In 1950, Tennessee had about 3.3 million people, or roughly 350,000 more than Kentucky. In 2020, Tennessee’s population of 6.9 million exceeded Kentucky’s by 2.4 million.
“Tax reform puts Kentucky on a long-term trajectory for competing for workers and population growth,” he said.
Loughead encouraged lawmakers to consider passing reforms for businesses and business owners.
“Kentucky could really benefit from moving away from the limited liability entity tax and could also benefit from improving the tax treatment of business investment expenses in machinery and equipment,” she said.
The state is not the only entity that needs to consider taking more action. Aull and Loughead urged lawmakers to establish a tax credit program to repeal inventory taxes. Both added that cities and counties must move away from relying on occupational taxes for revenue.