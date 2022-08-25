(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Wednesday to start a special session aimed at passing a bill to allocate more than $200 million in funding to aid Eastern Kentucky communities still reeling from last month’s devastating floods.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered with Gov. Andy Beshear in the Capitol Rotunda late Wednesday afternoon after the initial sessions in the House and Senate concluded.
Under the plan, both chambers plan to pass identical bills, which will then be combined to present to Beshear for his signature. The bill could go to the governor as early as Friday. With an emergency provision, it would take effect immediately upon him signing it into law.
A dozen counties in southeastern Kentucky have been declared disaster areas by FEMA due to the floods that killed nearly 40 people and displaced at least hundreds of others.
“Everybody up here knows that the people of Eastern Kentucky need more help,” Beshear said.
The bills before the House and Senate would establish the East Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE), which would be overseen by the state’s Division of Emergency Management.
EKSAFE would receive initial funding of $200 million to provide aid to communities in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Whitley, and Wolfe counties - the counties under the FEMA disaster declaration. That $200 million would come from the state’s budget reserves, also known as the rainy day fund.
Of that funding, $75 million would be available for school districts, city and county governments, nonprofits, utilities and state agencies to aid in their recovery. An additional $40 million would be available to schools and utilities after spending the first $75 million.
Additionally, the state Department of Education would receive $40 million for construction and transportation needs, and the bill allocates $45 million to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“Those of us who have been on the front lines of the recovery effort know how much this funding will mean to our communities,” state Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, said in a statement. “It’s going to speed up the process and get our schools open, our utilities restored, and access for folks in areas where the roads and bridges have been washed out.”
The money would cover funds those entities are waiting on FEMA to provide, with the state getting reimbursed once that happens.
Beyond the $200 million, the bill also includes nearly $12.7 million in funding for water and sewer infrastructure projects. It also will give schools affected by the flooding an option to implement 20 remote learning days and waive 15 school days through Jan. 20, 2023.
The bill is intended to cover communities through the first phase of the recovery effort. Lawmakers will likely need to provide more funding for those communities when they start the 2023 regular session in January.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said the bill covers short-term objectives, and due to the nature of the disaster, it will be a long time before the extent of the destruction is known.
“I don’t know if we’ll have it by Jan. 1... because there is so much there.,” Stivers said.