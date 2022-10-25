(The Center Square) – Any thought that the Kentucky General Assembly might consider legislation in the upcoming session to expand how cities can generate more revenue was shot down by Republican leaders on Tuesday.
Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities presented the group’s 2023 legislative agenda during an Interim Joint Committee on Local Government hearing in Frankfort. The league’s top priority for the 30-day session that starts in January is modernizing how cities can raise funds.
The state constitution limits cities to property taxes, occupational fees and some franchise fees. Some Kentucky cities can also collect restaurant or lodging taxes. According to a chart in the league’s presentation, occupational and property taxes make up more than 83% of the cities’ revenues.
The KLC wants a constitutional amendment on the 2023 ballot to let the state legislature discuss and pass measures giving municipalities additional ways to raise revenue, including local-option sales taxes.
Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg, the KLC president, told lawmakers that cities must find ways to pay for services their residents want so they can keep growing. He noted that lawmakers last year passed House Bill 8, which puts Kentucky on a path toward eliminating the state income tax. Now, he added, it’s time to help the cities.
“Cities are forced to heavily rely on tax revenue largely generated from productivity,” Hamberg said. “That means residents, businesses and workers solely fund everything, including police, fire, parks, streets and community activities. These are all services our residents depend upon. Diversifying the local tax base allows tourists and visitors to share the cost, reducing the burden on folks currently who are shouldering the entire cost of residence.”
The KLC isn’t alone in pushing for flexibility. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce also calls for lawmakers to give city leaders more options to cut their dependence on occupational taxes.
There may be some willingness from lawmakers to eventually give cities that option, especially since many envision transitioning Kentucky’s tax structure closer to Tennessee’s.
However, on Tuesday, Senate Appropriation and Revenue Chairman Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, gave the league “an admonishment” of sorts about its top priority.
“It doesn’t take some kind of an experienced demographer or pollster to recognize the number one issue that everybody cares about right now in the most localized place, which is their house, is inflation,” McDaniel said. “Between gas and food and rent and insurance and on and on and on, it’s crushing folks right now.”
McDaniel added that state lawmakers will have “an exceptional sensitivity” towards expanding taxing authorities in next year’s session and added all elected officials should feel the same way.
The 2023 session is set to start on Jan. 3. However, most of the 30-day session will take place during February and March.