(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.
House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after the session resumes Feb. 7.
Plans for the nursing home date back nearly a decade. The state submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2014 to build what was at the time going to be a 90-bed facility to serve veterans in south central Kentucky.
Initially, the proposed nursing home was expected to be a $30 million project with the federal government covering about $19.5 million of it.
Meredith told The Center Square it took years for the Bowling Green project to be selected because of the national demand for veterans nursing homes. A bill to provide $2.5 million in state funding for preliminary work on the site was signed into law just days before the COVID-19 emergency began in March 2020.
So, when a request for construction bids was released, the state was hit with a couple of big blows to the project’s cost.
“It was a double dose of a decade’s worth of general inflation and 18 months of just unprecedented inflation in construction at the commercial level,” Meredith said. “That kind of led us to where we are today.”
The federal government could only increase its share by 10% to $21.4 million. Even with plans now for the home to have 60 beds, by far the smallest of the five veterans homes in Kentucky, the project still required the state to find more than $16 million in funding to build the home.
The state came across the money to fund the nursing home’s increased costs thanks to another federal government project. Lawmakers in Frankfort initially budgeted more than $17 million to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to cover the state’s match on a federal grant to install charging stations for electric vehicles. Over the summer, cabinet officials learned that the match did not need to be available at the start of that project.
Construction on the nursing home started in November. Meredith said that work is expected to take between 18 and 24 months.
The nursing home will sit on a 25-acre site, meaning there will be an opportunity, if necessary, to expand to the original 90-bed concept. However, Meredith said that likely wouldn’t happen soon as officials want to see if there’s a demand for beds.
“There would be an opportunity for us to then reapply to the federal government to get the additional 30 beds and actually get the full federal match on that,” he said, noting the state would only need to cover about 30% of that cost.