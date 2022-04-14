(The Center Square) – Wednesday was a busy day in Frankfort as the General Assembly worked well into the evening as the Republican majorities in both chambers voted to overturn several vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
The penultimate day of the 60-day session included overrides on vetoes to bills that fund charter schools and give local superintendents power over choosing school principals and curricula. Lawmakers also struck down vetoes on bills that restrict abortion and ban transgender girls and women from middle school, high school and collegiate athletic teams.
“The people chose their elected representatives from each district in the state based on values held by their respective communities,” Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said. “Our elected officials vote based on those ideals, and it is within their prerogative to overturn vetoes that do not uphold the votes they cast.”
House Bil 9, which establishes a method to fund charter schools five years after lawmakers approved such schools in the state, became law by slight margins. The 100-member House voted 52-46, and the 38-member Senate voted 22-15.
Lawmakers need only simple majorities in both chambers to overturn vetoes.
Supporters of charter schools say they provide families with important alternatives to help their children get the education they need and deserve. Critics claim charters allow private entities to take public dollars with little accountability.
While legislation allowing them has been in place for years, Kentucky is one of seven states without charter schools.
“Ensuring that charter school students receive equitable funding is essential for charter schools to operate,” said National Alliance for Public Charter Schools Senior Vice President for State Advocacy and Support Todd Ziebarth in a statement. “We are thrilled that Kentucky is finally providing charter school students with the funding they deserve.”
Besides ensuring funding, the bill also establishes pilot charter schools in Louisville and Northern Kentucky.
By 65-28 and 24-12-1 votes, lawmakers rejected Beshear’s veto on Senate Bill 1. Besides giving school district superintendents more control over hiring and curricula, the bill also requires history educators to implement 24 documents into their teaching. That includes writings by Abraham Lincoln, Booker T. Washington, the U.S. Supreme Court, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Ronald Reagan.
Senate Bill 83 was overridden by largely party-line votes in both chambers. Critics say the measure to ban transgender athletes wasn’t necessary because the Kentucky High School Athletic Association already had guidelines on transgender athletes.
However, bill sponsor state Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, said the measure was needed to ensure fairness for girls and young women competing in sporting events.
“Kentucky is a leading voice for female athletes across the nation,” Mills said. “The Kentucky General Assembly stands in support of female athletes everywhere as they work hard to achieve their goals and dreams.”
Lawmakers also enacted House Bill 3, which encompasses numerous restrictions on abortion in the state, over Beshear’s veto. The bill bans the procedure for women in or past their 15th week of pregnancy. It also includes guidelines requiring remains to be either buried or cremated.
HB 3 also placed additional restrictions on girls under 18 getting an abortion.
Beshear vetoed the bill partly because he said it did not include exceptions for women and girls victimized by rape or incest.
Moments after the veto override, the American Civil Liberties Union, its Kentucky chapter and Planned Parenthood said they would file lawsuits over the law, saying the myriad of regulations and restrictions are tantamount to a ban on abortions.
“The Kentucky legislature was emboldened by a similar 15-week ban pending before the Supreme Court and other states passing abortion bans, including in Florida and Oklahoma, but this law and others like it remain unconstitutional,” ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project Deputy Director Brigitte Amiri said in a statement.
Today is the final day of the Kentucky General Assembly session.