(The Center Square) – Two Republican lawmakers have filed bills to expand upon school choice legislation the Kentucky General Assembly passed last year.
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled the law was unconstitutional in October. Proponents of the law – including Attorney General Daniel Cameron – have appealed that ruling to the state Supreme Court.
Last year, lawmakers approved a bill that created education opportunity accounts (EOAs) that would be funded through approved account granting organizations (AGOs). Individuals could donate money to AGOs and receive a tax credit, which lawmakers capped at $25 million annually for five years.
Families receiving EOAs could use that money for various educational purposes, including tuition at out-of-district public schools and – in some instances – tuition at private schools.
One of the issues Shepherd cited in his ruling was a provision that limited the private school provision to families in counties with 90,000 or more people.
Bills filed by state Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, and state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, earlier this month do away with that provision and allow families in all 120 counties to use EOA grants to help cover private school tuition.
“This legislation does not just make a statement, it changes the trajectory of a child’s life,” said Calloway, who sponsors House Bill 305.
There are some differences between Calloway’s bill and Alvarado’s Senate Bill 50. Calloway’s bill would increase the tax credit cap to $100 million annually with some stipulations. It also expands eligibility to families at 250 percent of the threshold for reduced prices on school meals.
Alvarado’s bill calls for doubling the cap to $50 million with some stipulations and widening the eligibility requirement from 175% to 200% of the reduced-cost meal threshold.
“SB 50 recognizes families and, most importantly, the individual student by giving them access to funding to address their unique educational needs. This is an empowerment bill for both taxpayers and students.”
Andrew Vandiver, president of EdChoice Kentucky, said in a statement that the bills offered by Alvarado and Calloway will help grow school choice in Kentucky.
The bills address key issues for school choice proponents, including expanding access to private school aid and broadening eligibility.
“We know that the fight to empower parents Is far from over,” Vandiver said. “We believe that every student should get in the classroom that works best for them.”