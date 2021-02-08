(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s business community is calling for an increase in the state’s gas tax to boost essential infrastructure across the state. However, it appears the push is getting a chilly reception from lawmakers.
The state’s gas tax, the primary source of revenue for building, maintaining and improving roads, is currently 26 cents a gallon. That ranks 34th nationally.
At the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day legislative event last week, Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts noted many neighboring states have increased their gas tax.
For a state that has attracted numerous logistics companies and facilities in recent years thanks to its central location and access to major highways, rivers and railroads, she said the lack of road funding could hurt efforts to retain and grow those jobs.
“Our infrastructure is the single best thing the legislature can do to truly grow and invest our economic recovery, and we cannot afford to wait,” she said. “There are no guarantees that all of these great companies who call Kentucky home now will be here in perpetuity.”
In a statement to The Center Square, Jennifer Kirchner, executive director for Kentuckians for Better Transportation, said the state has failed to modernize transportation funding even though transportation and business leaders have been calling for it in recent years.
“We fully support the General Assembly passing a bill to address infrastructure user fees and ensure sustainable funding models for years to come,” she said. “The lack of investment has resulted in deteriorating infrastructure and a gap in planning for the future, which would increase economic development and quality of life for Kentuckians.”
But critics of a tax increase point to the state’s overall tax structure.
Andrew McNeill, a visiting fellow at the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions pointed to a WalletHub report indicating Kentucky’s tax burden is 21st nationally. He said that neighboring states Indiana and Tennessee rank lower, 35th and 48th respectively, in the study.
“(H)ow exactly does a new $500 million gas tax increase help Kentucky compete?” he tweeted.
State Rep. Sal Santoro, R-Florence, heads the House Budget Subcommittee on Transportation. He’s filed bills to increase the tax previously. So far this year, he’s filed a House resolution calling for lawmakers to "adequately fund" the state’s transportation system.
Despite filing that a month ago, the resolution has yet to get called upon in the chamber.
Besides BIPPS, Americans for Prosperity’s Kentucky chapter has also spoken out against an increase and has instituted a letter drive to lawmakers to get its point across.
AFP, on its website, said Kentucky officials need to spend the money it has more effectively.
“In the wake of COVID-19, the last thing Kentucky needs is a gas tax increase,” the group said. “People are fighting to survive, and we don't need higher taxes. We agree that Kentucky’s roads need to be maintained, but to fund these projects let’s make use of smarter prioritization and better budgeting.”